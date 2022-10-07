Comparing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edible Garden and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Edible Garden presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 177.14%. Given Edible Garden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

2.6% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edible Garden and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.48 $75.44 million $0.40 32.88

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

