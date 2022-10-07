Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPG. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

CPG opened at GBX 1,818 ($21.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £32.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,434.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,885.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,780.52. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,435 ($17.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.81).

In other Compass Group news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

