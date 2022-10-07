Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $429.97 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $59.17 or 0.00302114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $429.97 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.82836535 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $26,292,621.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

