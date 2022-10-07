Compound Dai Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $556.17 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound Dai (CDAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound Dai has a current supply of 2,025,596,474 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compound Dai is 0.02206429 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,963,083.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.