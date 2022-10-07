Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.48 EPS.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 792,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

