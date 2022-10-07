Congress Park Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day moving average is $205.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

