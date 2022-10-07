Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after buying an additional 135,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

