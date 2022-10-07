Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $11.20-11.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

STZ opened at $232.52 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.30. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

