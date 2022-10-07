ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79,412.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $364,584.72 and approximately $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00086566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00066931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is https://reddit.com/r/contentboxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox (BOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ContentBox has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,719,946,327.0751143 in circulation. The last known price of ContentBox is 0.00021495 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,796.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://contentbox.one/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.