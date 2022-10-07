CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Hits $1.80 Million

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $1.80 million and $63,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. CONTRACOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,716,030.5 in circulation. The last known price of CONTRACOIN is 0.03890575 USD and is up 60.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71,402.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.contracoin.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

