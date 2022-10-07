Contrasting Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) & Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanger and Ceres Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.12 billion 0.65 $41.98 million $0.95 19.71 Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hanger has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.2% of Hanger shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Hanger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hanger and Ceres Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanger presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%.

Profitability

This table compares Hanger and Ceres Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger 3.17% 35.72% 4.00% Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hanger beats Ceres Ventures on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment engages in the distribution of various O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; development of specialized rehabilitation technologies; and provision of evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated approximately 760 patient care clinics and 115 satellite locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It also distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

