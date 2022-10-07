Contrasting Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Battalion Oil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Battalion Oil has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.01%. Given Battalion Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Battalion Oil is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Battalion Oil -11.68% 70.97% 2.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Battalion Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.80 -$28.32 million ($2.53) -5.51

Battalion Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Battalion Oil beats Chesapeake Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

