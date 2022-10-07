Contrasting FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFW and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.47 $5.72 million $5.00 9.30 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $11.43 million 5.23 $1.59 million $0.19 38.63

Analyst Ratings

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FFW and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. FFW pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.90% N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 13.91% 3.03% 0.48%

Summary

FFW beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities. It operates through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

