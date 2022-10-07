Contrasting Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graphite Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($1.59) -2.11 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$65.35 million ($0.63) -0.94

Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.8% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A -22.99% -22.00% Aptose Biosciences N/A -81.36% -72.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Graphite Bio and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 283.08%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,368.93%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

