Contrasting Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.89% 6.02% 4.11% Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Edible Garden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 3.48 $75.44 million $0.40 32.88 Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Thumb Industries and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00 Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 177.14%. Edible Garden has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

