Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and ChinaCache International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 14.14 N/A N/A N/A ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChinaCache International.

This table compares TeraWulf and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -22.94% -9.78% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%. Given TeraWulf’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than ChinaCache International.

Summary

TeraWulf beats ChinaCache International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

