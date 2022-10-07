Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $348.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.75.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $269.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $262.91 and a 12-month high of $435.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.76.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

