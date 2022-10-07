Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Purchases 126 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 540.8% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $4,895,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

