Cope Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $665,758.86 (COPE)

Cope (COPE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cope token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Cope has a market cap of $665,758.86 and $10,951.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cope has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cope Profile

Cope launched on March 28th, 2021. Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 tokens. The official website for Cope is www.unlimitedcope.com. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cope Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cope (COPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Cope has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cope is 0.04118826 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,832.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unlimitedcope.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

