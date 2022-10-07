Copiosa Coin (COP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Copiosa Coin token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Token Profile

Copiosa Coin’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Copiosa Coin is https://reddit.com/r/copiosaofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial. Copiosa Coin’s official website is copiosa.io.

Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Copiosa Coin (COP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Copiosa Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Copiosa Coin is 0.00801857 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $82,238.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://copiosa.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Copiosa Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

