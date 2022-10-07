Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.25.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.80 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.68.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CMMC opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

