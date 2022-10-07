Corbenic Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.