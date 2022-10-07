Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Position Reduced by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,200 shares of company stock worth $2,633,990. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

