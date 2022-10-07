Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD) Insider Sian Hill Buys 15,000 Shares

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating) insider Sian Hill bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

CORD stock opened at GBX 93.64 ($1.13) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.61. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.80 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.50 ($1.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £724.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Featured Stories

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an investment firm specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

