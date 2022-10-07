Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 6.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific Stock Down 2.5 %

Core Scientific Company Profile

Shares of CORZ opened at 1.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.63. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.26 and a 52 week high of 14.98.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.