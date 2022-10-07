Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for (CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM)

(CUM.TO) (TSE:CUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of (CUM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for (CUM.TO)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get (CUM.TO) alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of (CUM.TO) from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

(CUM.TO) Stock Performance

(CUM.TO) ( TSE:CUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for (CUM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (CUM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.