Cormark Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$60.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

ATA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

Shares of ATA opened at C$43.35 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.53.

Insider Transactions at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander bought 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,884.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,186,245.00.

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Featured Stories

