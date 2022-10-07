Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Decreased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Trading Down 1.0 %

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Corteva stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

