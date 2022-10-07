Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.