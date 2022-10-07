Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Tops $21.52 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $21.52 million and $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 201,919,301 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is https://reddit.com/r/cortex_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @ctxcblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex (CTXC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CTXC through the process of mining. Cortex has a current supply of 299,792,458 with 201,895,299.65625 in circulation. The last known price of Cortex is 0.108754 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $661,674.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cortexlabs.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

