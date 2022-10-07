Cortland Associates Inc. MO Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 10.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.28.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $185.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $350.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

