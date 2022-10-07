Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

