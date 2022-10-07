Costello Asset Management INC Sells 146 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.21 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

