Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 290 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $17,162.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $617,188.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ COUP opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

