Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 419,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 358,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

