Covesting 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,229.00 (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Covesting has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $173,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is https://reddit.com/r/covestingofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “Covesting (COV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covesting has a current supply of 18,767,851.21152613 with 16,787,851.21152613 in circulation. The last known price of Covesting is 0.22800778 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $143,963.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covesting.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

