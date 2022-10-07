Cream Finance Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $14.29 or 0.00073096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.00 or 0.99996466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002659 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,534 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@creamdotfinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @creamdotfinance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream Finance (CREAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cream Finance has a current supply of 2,925,000 with 616,378 in circulation. The last known price of Cream Finance is 14.29462928 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,264,103.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cream.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

