Cream Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $8,664.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream (CRM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CRM through the process of mining. Cream has a current supply of 45,108,748.763317. The last known price of Cream is 0.00019847 USD and is up 25.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://creamcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

