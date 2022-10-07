Credit Suisse Group Trims NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Target Price to GBX 5,200

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6,531.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

