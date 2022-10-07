Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Credits has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is https://reddit.com/r/creditsofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/home/news. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits (CS) is a cryptocurrency . Credits has a current supply of 249,471,071.21 with 223,456,423 in circulation. The last known price of Credits is 0.00480603 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,314.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://credits.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.