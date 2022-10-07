Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,801.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Credits has a market cap of $1.07 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is https://reddit.com/r/creditsofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/home/news. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits (CS) is a cryptocurrency . Credits has a current supply of 249,471,071.21 with 223,456,423 in circulation. The last known price of Credits is 0.00480603 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,314.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://credits.com/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

