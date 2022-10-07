Credmark 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,998.00 (CMK)

Credmark (CMK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Credmark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Credmark has a total market cap of $451,948.00 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Credmark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credmark has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Credmark

Credmark was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Credmark’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Credmark’s official website is credmark.com. The Reddit community for Credmark is https://reddit.com/r/Credmark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credmark’s official Twitter account is @credmarkhq.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credmark’s novel protocol organizes model contributors, governance token holders, and users around an ecosystem of DeFi data models. These models allow DeFi users to balance reward and risk against their personal risk tolerance, backed by a landscape of validated, persistently tested, and curated models that are competing for governance-defined success metrics.”

