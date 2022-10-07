Critical Comparison: MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) and Its Rivals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -7.14 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.15

Volatility and Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 208 551 1148 18 2.51

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 69.09%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,633.15% -55.93% -26.29%

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals competitors beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

