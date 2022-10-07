Critical Comparison: ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) vs. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) and ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and ProMetic Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.93%. Given Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $561.35 million 1.98 $58.27 million $2.42 12.20 ProMetic Life Sciences $36.55 million 3.49 -$150.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and ProMetic Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and ProMetic Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 15.96% 5.45% 4.23% ProMetic Life Sciences -894.02% -3,350.55% -67.76%

Volatility and Risk

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug store chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, grocery chains, and other direct purchasers and customers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Exclusive Group Ltd.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Laval, Canada.

