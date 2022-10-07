Critical Survey: Exscientia (EXAI) and Its Competitors

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Exscientia to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,090.08% -191.98% -34.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -5.21 Exscientia Competitors $750.00 million $142.47 million 4.31

This table compares Exscientia and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exscientia’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exscientia and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 706 3607 10366 152 2.67

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 134.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.28%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Exscientia competitors beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Exscientia

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.