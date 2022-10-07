Critical Survey: Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) versus Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Rating) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Radioio has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radioio and Spire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spire Global $43.38 million 3.58 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.09

Profitability

Radioio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

This table compares Radioio and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radioio N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Spire Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Radioio and Spire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00

Spire Global has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 381.98%.

Summary

Spire Global beats Radioio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

