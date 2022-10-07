Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Crown has a market capitalization of $370,013.20 and $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00599074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00249331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00046487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,678,582 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is https://reddit.com/r/crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @crownplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown (CRW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate CRW through the process of mining. Crown has a current supply of 30,676,013.08542473. The last known price of Crown is 0.01198346 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crownplatform.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.