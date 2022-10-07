Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

CCK stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.27. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

