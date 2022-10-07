CroxSwap One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,835.00 (CROX)

CroxSwap (CROX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, CroxSwap has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CroxSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. CroxSwap has a market cap of $26,191.14 and approximately $30,835.00 worth of CroxSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CroxSwap Profile

CroxSwap was first traded on April 17th, 2021. CroxSwap’s official Twitter account is @croxswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CroxSwap is croxswap.com. CroxSwap’s official message board is croxswap.medium.com. The Reddit community for CroxSwap is https://reddit.com/r/croxswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CroxSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CroxSwap (CROX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CroxSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CroxSwap is 0.00601144 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://croxswap.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CroxSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CroxSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CroxSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

