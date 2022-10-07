Crust Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.47 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003601 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 tokens. The official message board for Crust Network is medium.com/@crustnetwork. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @crustnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crust Network’s official website is www.crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Crust Network (CRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crust Network has a current supply of 24,483,885.71 with 9,245,318 in circulation. The last known price of Crust Network is 0.6878504 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,078,634.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crust.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.